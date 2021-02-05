Delhi Police write to Google, seek data on toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg

Delhi Police on Friday wrote to Goggle seeking details of the toolkit that was shared on social media by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, news agency ANI reported. The police have approached several platforms seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the document was uploaded. Details of email IDs, one Instagram account and one URL have also been sought by the Police. This comes a day after Delhi Police filed an FIR against person/persons who created the toolkit containing information of a "digital strike" over farmers' protest.

As the farmers' protest and internet suspension drew international attention following American pop singer Rihanna's tweet, Greta Thunberg also tweeted in support of the protest. She later tweeted a toolkit which sparked off a debate on whether international celebrities were asked to tweet.

Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe

Delhi Police on Thursday said there was a "copycat" execution of what was mentioned in the toolkit. "We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said. He also mentioned 'khalistani' links with the document.

Even before the tractor march, for which Delhi Police were not granting permission initially, police mentioned of over 300 Twitter accounts based in Pakistan, trying to create confusion over Republic Day tractor march.

The initial document that Greta uploaded was later deleted and she posted the link of another document. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the toolkit points to a serious issue. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi too said the toolkit offers evidence that an "international conspiracy" to hurt India's democracy is being hatched.

A toolkit is a social media document explaining how to support a particular cause.