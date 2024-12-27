Delhi pollution: CAQM revokes GRAP 3 measures as rain improves air quality

The Centre's anti-pollution panel on Friday revoked the Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas decreased due to rains. People move amid rain at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 324 at 7 pm.

"Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. As a result, measures under Stage III, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

The city's air quality will further improve due to favourable meteorological conditions, said the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's forecasts.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the nodal body responsible for bringing down air pollution levels in Delhi and NCR, said curbs under stage 1 and 2 will remain in force.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure AQI levels do not deteriorate. Vigilance and strict implementation of Stage I and II measures will continue," said the body.

What are GRAP 3 measures?

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

The Supreme Court had directed the anti-pollution body and Delhi government that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400.

GRAP Stage III and Stage IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401.

With inputs from PTI, ANI