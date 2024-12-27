Light to moderate rain lashes Delhi, expected to improve air quality

The visibility in Delhi plunged to as low as 350 metres as fog enveloped the Capital amid light to moderate rain on Friday morning while the air quality remained “very poor” and the minimum temperature continued to be above normal for a fifth day. The visibility at Safdarjung was reduced to 350 metres at 8am. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert related to expected adverse weather until the weekend. It said thundershowers were expected to continue until Saturday with a fresh western disturbance impacting the region. The IMD issued an advisory asking people to keep away from electric wires and poles.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Friday compared to the 24-hour average of 345 (very poor) on Thursday. The AQI was likely to improve to the “poor” category on Friday thanks to the rain. It is expected to be moderate on Saturday.

The IMD said Safdarjung weather station, which is representative of Delhi, recorded 9.1mm of rain from 11.30pm on Thursday to 8.30am. Palam station recorded 11.3mm of rain, Lodhi Road 6.8mm, Ridge 1.8mm, Ayanagar 4.9mm and Pusa 5.5 mm.

IMD scientist Jena Mani said the active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds was causing light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in northwest and central India including the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The visibility at Safdarjung was reduced to 350 metres at 8am and 800m at Palam. A IMD official said low clouds and rain were also contributing to the reduced visibility even as no flight diversions or cancellations were reported.

Airport authorities said the Runway Visual Range, or the distance at which a pilot can see the surface markings or lights from the centre of the runway, has been as per requirement throughout Friday morning.

The minimum temperature went up further to 11°C, or four degrees above the normal, due to cloudy skies. It was 8.2°C the day before. The maximum temperature was expected to dip to 20°C.