Home / India News / Delhi prisons to suspend family meetings for inmates from April 5 amid surge in Covid cases
india news

Delhi prisons to suspend family meetings for inmates from April 5 amid surge in Covid cases

The system of internal 'mulaqat' was resumed on March 20 with a view to normalise the routine of inmates
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST
According to the latest data shared by Delhi Prisons department, as on April 2, out of the 130 inmates who tested positive for Covid-19. (HT archive)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Prisons department has decided to suspend the prisoners' meeting with their relative from April 5, authorities said on Friday.

The system of internal 'mulaqat' was resumed on March 20 with a view to normalise the routine of inmates, they said.

However, the jail authorities have again decided to discontinue it amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said.

Meeting of inmates with their legal counsels, however, will continue with proper Covid precautions, they said, adding that the facility of telephone and 'e-mulaqat' will continue to remain available for the prisoners.

"In view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases once again, it has been decided to suspend physical 'mulaqat' of Delhi Prison inmates with family and friends with effect from Monday till further orders. The situation will be reviewed again in 15 days," said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

According to the latest data shared by Delhi Prisons department, as on April 2, out of the 130 inmates who tested positive for Covid-19, 118 have recovered, two have died and there are presently 10 active cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s Myanmar policy won’t work; it’s time to diversify engagement

‘There should be proper understanding’: MEA on US report on human rights

No lockdown in Delhi, situation not as serious as before, says Kejriwal

Assam tries to deport Rohingya girl, Myanmar refuses to accept

All the 293 prison staff who were found Covid positive have also recovered, it stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in india prison department
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP