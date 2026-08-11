Heavy to very heavy rain likely in parts of Delhi over next 3 hours; waterlogging, traffic snarls expected

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as widespread thunderstorms from Uttar Pradesh are expected to move into the region over the next couple of hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the capital and surrounding areas as multiple spells of rain continue across Delhi-NCR.

A commuter on a two-wheeler passes through a rain-slicked road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

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The IMD said one or two spells of very light to light rain were expected at most places from the forenoon to afternoon, while moderate rain was likely at a few places. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the evening or night. Only 0.5 mm of rain was recorded in Janakpuri on Tuesday morning.

“Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain are very likely at most places in Delhi, with heavy rain expected at isolated places,” the IMD said in a bulletin on Tuesday. The warning is until 3pm today.

Meanwhile, weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya said heavy to very heavy rain would begin in Ghaziabad by 11 am. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in Noida, Delhi and Faridabad after 11:30 am, while Gurgaon is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain after 12 pm, mostly.

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{{^usCountry}} According to IndiaMetSky Weather, rainfall is likely to be heavy, which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The rain is expected to continue for around two hours before easing by the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely to persist through the rest of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to IndiaMetSky Weather, rainfall is likely to be heavy, which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The rain is expected to continue for around two hours before easing by the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely to persist through the rest of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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The city received 4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Lodi Road recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge received 6.9 mm. Palam recorded trace rainfall and Ayanagar recorded no rainfall during the period, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi has experienced an above-normal monsoon between June 1 and August 10, recording 534.3mm of rainfall during the period.

Weather update for the week

Very light to light rain is expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Multiple spells of rain will follow on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD categorises rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, between 15.6mm and 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy, and 115.6 to 204.4 as very heavy.

Heavy rain lash Mumbai

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Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting SpiceJet to issue an advisory to passengers. The airline cautioned travellers scheduled to fly today that adverse weather could affect flight schedules and advised them to plan their journeys accordingly.

According to IMD latest nowcast, areas including Santacruz, Colaba, Worli, Chembur, Mulund, Borivali, Powai and Navi Mumbai are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today.