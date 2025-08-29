Delhi rain: Waterlogging, traffic snarls in city amid IMD alert, over 200 flights delayed

Fresh rains lashed Delhi on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department sounding an orange alert for the National Capital till 5 pm. The heavy rainfall also resulted in traffic snarls in key traffic routes.(Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

Parts of the Capital which witnessed showers included central, south and southeast Delhi.

The downpour resulted in heavy waterlogging in several parts of the city, with visuals showing traffic congestion in multiple places.

West Vinod Nagar, AIIMS, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar and Sangam Vihar were among the areas that reported waterlogging. The heavy rainfall also resulted in traffic snarls in key traffic routes.

Following the rains on Friday, 235 flights were delayed from the India Gandhi International Airport, according to private flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Traffic snarls were also reported in key routes, including the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Vikas Marg, ITO, ISBT, Geeta Colony, Mathura Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Akshardham, Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi Road, Madhuban Chowk, MB Road, MG Road, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, and Rajaram Marg.

In the latest nowcast warning released by IMD, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). The showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Delhi's primary weather station recorded 56.2 mm rainfall between 8. 30 am and 11. 30 am. Lodhi road recorded 34.8 mm rainfall and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm, according to the data released by IMD.

The minimum temperature recorded in the Capital was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.