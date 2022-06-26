Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Rajinder Nagar By-election Results: Counting of votes begins
Live

Delhi Rajinder Nagar By-election Results: Counting of votes begins

By-Election Results 2022 Delhi Rajinder Nagar Live Updates: The counting for the Rajinder Nagar seat has begun.
Rajinder Nagar went to bypolls on June 23.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 08:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Delhi Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll results live updates: The counting of votes to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat takes place today. The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Voting on this seat took place on June 23 which recorded a turnout of 43.75 per cent. The key contenders for the seat are Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Bhatia. Former councillor Prem Lata is contesting on a Congress candidate.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Jun 2022 08:13 AM

    Counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar bypoll begins

    The counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar bypoll has begun. It is a triangular contest between AAP's Durgesh Pathak, BJP's Rajesh Bhatia and Prem Lata of Congress

  • Sun, 26 Jun 2022 08:04 AM

    Counting for 3 Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly seats including Rajinder Nagar to begin shortly

    The counting for ten assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats will begin shortly. Follow all live updates here

  • Sun, 26 Jun 2022 07:57 AM

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll results: Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The counting of votes in Rajinder Nagar bypoll will begin shortly.

Topics
delhi rajinder nagar
