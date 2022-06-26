Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes in 10 seats begins
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats begins at 8am. The voting took place on June 23. Muti-tier security cover has been put in place for the counting. First postal ballots will be counted. The bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura. Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Azamgarh and Rampur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the SP strongholds, after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan vacated those seats to contest in the assembly election. Punjab's Sangrur became vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned after he was elected as an MLA.
Jun 26, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins
As the counting of votes for 10 seats begins, the postal ballots will be counted now.
Jun 26, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Rajinder Nagar saw decline in voting percentage
Dekhi's Rajinder Nagar, the seat earlier held by AAP's Raghav Chadha, saw a reduction in voting percentage, from 58.3% in 2020 to 43.75%. AAP's Durgesh Pathak is locked in a fight with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia. Read full story here.
Jun 26, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: 14 candidates in fray in Jharkhand's Mandar
The by-election in Jharkhand was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA following his conviction in a corruption case. The Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. 14 candidates are in the fray in Mandar.
Jun 26, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: First test for AAP after Punjav victory
This bypoll is the first test of popularity the Aam Aadmi Party is facing after its sweeping victory in Punjab early this year. AAP's Gurmail Singh is contesting against Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy and BJP's Kewal Dhillon. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, is the SAD candidate.