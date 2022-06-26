Home / India News / Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes in 10 seats begins
Live

Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes in 10 seats begins

Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: The three Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur); the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE: The voting in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats took place on June 23
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE: The voting in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats took place on June 23(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats begins at 8am. The voting took place on June 23. Muti-tier security cover has been put in place for the counting. First postal ballots will be counted. The bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura. Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Azamgarh and Rampur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the SP strongholds, after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan vacated those seats to contest in the assembly election. Punjab's Sangrur became vacant after Bhagwant Mann resigned after he was elected as an MLA.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 26, 2022 08:11 AM IST

     Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

    As the counting of votes for 10 seats begins, the postal ballots will be counted now.

  • Jun 26, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Rajinder Nagar saw decline in voting percentage

    Dekhi's Rajinder Nagar, the seat earlier held by AAP's Raghav Chadha, saw a reduction in voting percentage, from 58.3% in 2020 to 43.75%. AAP's Durgesh Pathak is locked in a fight with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia. Read full story here.

  • Jun 26, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: 14 candidates in fray in Jharkhand's Mandar

    The by-election in Jharkhand was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA following his conviction in a corruption case. The Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. 14 candidates are in the fray in Mandar.

  • Jun 26, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: First test for AAP after Punjav victory

    This bypoll is the first test of popularity the Aam Aadmi Party is facing after its sweeping victory in Punjab early this year. AAP's Gurmail Singh is contesting against Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy and BJP's Kewal Dhillon. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, is the SAD candidate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bypolls
india news

Delhi Rajinder Nagar bypoll results: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Delhi Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll results live updates: The counting for the Rajinder Nagar seat will begin shortly. 
Rajinder Nagar went to bypolls on June 23.
Rajinder Nagar went to bypolls on June 23.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes in 10 seats begins

Bypoll results 2022 LIVE updates: The three Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur); the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE: The voting in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats took place on June 23(Hindustan Times)
Bypoll results 2022 LIVE: The voting in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats took place on June 23(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs

Maharashtra political crisis: On Saturday night, Assam minister Ashok Singhal arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to meet the rebel MLAs.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Breaking: UK provides 2.5 million euros aid to earthquake ravaged Afghanistan

Breaking news highlights, June 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out