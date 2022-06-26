Sangrur By-election Results 2022 Live Updates: Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leads, AAP follows

The counting of votes in Punjab's Sangrur is underway amid tight security arrangements. Sangrur was among the three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly constituencies where bypolls were necessitated this year. The constituency recorded a low turnout of 45.3 per cent.

The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann relinquished as a member of the Parliament to become the chief minister earlier this year. This will be a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party which came to power in a landslide victory this year.

Opposition parties are pondering the implications of a reduction in the voting percentage, from 72.4% in 2019 to 45.3% on June 23. The polls are also a prestige battle for the AAP in Punjab which is wary of the fact that a defeat could make the three-month-old Mann-led state government look weak, while for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a defeat will further dent the position of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is under fire for successive electoral defeats.

The AAP fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge against the main opposition Congress' former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. The BJP fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

Meanwhile, the SAD fielded Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

Here are the latest updates on Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll:

SAD-A's Simranjit Mann and AAP's Gurmail Singh in close fight with just about 1,000 vote difference between the two candidates. Singh overtook Mann for a brief moment but retracted to the second spot soon.

Simranjit Singh Gurmail has surpassed the number of total votes that he received in Sangrur Lok Sabha Election in 2019.

SAD-Amritsar's Simranjit Singh Mann is leading the seat against AAP's Gurmail Singh by 2061 votes.

9am update: Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leads with 13030 votes, Gurmail Singh of AAP at second place with 11858 votes. Congress' Dalbir Singh Goldi has secured 3446 votes, BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon got 3529 votes while SAD's Kamaldeep Kaur trails with 1587 votes.

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD-Amritsar leads with 2622 votes. AAP's Gurmail Singh has gained 1766 votes, Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy 482 , SAD's Kamaldeep Kaur got 394 votes and BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon got 396 votes so far.

The Sangrur bypolls were held at a time when the AAP is facing heat over the law and order scenario in the state, especially after the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Counting of votes has begun in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

