Delhi records highest maximum temperature of season, heatwave in several states

Delhi on Monday reported the highest maximum temperature of this season. With mercury at 37.3 degrees Celsius, the Vice President meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palawat said that it may cross 38 degrees Celsius. However, strong winds from north and northwest direction will provide some relief from the high temperatures, Palawat added.

“37.3 degree is the highest maximum for Delhi this season. Today it may cross 38-degree, Relief from tomorrow. Strong winds from north and northwest direction will give some relief,” Skymet Weather retweeted Palawat’s tweet.

Barmer in Rajasthan is reported to be the hottest city in the northern plains of the country. The city recorded a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, said Palawat on Monday. Other cities where mercury went above 42 degrees include Deesa and Surendranagar in Gujarat, Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Amreli and Rajkot in Gujarat, Jaisalmer and Churu in Rajasthan. Palawat said the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are witnessing heatwaves.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Kutch and Madhya Pradesh and over Vidarbha on Monday and Tuesday.

“Heat Wave Conditions very likely in some pockets with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch and Madhya Pradesh on 29 and 30 and over Vidarbha on March 30,” IMD said in a tweet on Monday.

In the beginning of the month, the meteorological department in its summer forecast had said day temperatures in north, northeast, parts of east and west India are likely to be above normal from March to May.

The department has also predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated parts of northeast India from March 29 to 31.