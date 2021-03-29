IND USA
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. (VIA REUTERS)
Egypt canal chief says 3.5 days to clear Suez tailback once ship is refloated

"The canal will be functioning 24 hours per day immediately after the ship has been refloated," Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said.
AFP |
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Once the container ship blocking the Suez Canal is refloated it will take three and a half days to clear a traffic jam of hundreds of vessels, Egyptian authorities said Monday.

"The canal will be functioning 24 hours per day immediately after the ship has been refloated," Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told Egyptian TV. It will then take "around three and a half days" to clear the backlog, he said.

