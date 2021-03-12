Delhi records highest single-day spike in 2 months with 431 fresh Covid-19 infections
Delhi reported more than 400 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second consecutive day on Friday, which is the highest single-day spike in over two months. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, there were 431 Covid-19 cases in Delhi between Thursday and Friday. The national capital, which has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week now, logged 409 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. There were 424 daily infections on January 3, the health department’s data shows.
According to the government's Covid-19 bulletin, 356 recoveries and two deaths have been reported on Friday.
Delhi is one of the eight states in India that has been reporting an upward trajectory in daily coronavirus cases. The other states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, as per the data provided by the health ministry.
In February, Delhi was reporting around 200 daily infections. From March 1, the daily cases in the Capital have been rising. Delhi on January 27 for the first time in nine months reported daily cases below 100.
The positivity rate of the coronavirus cases in the Capital has been registered to be 0.60 per cent and the total number of containment zones have reached 488. A total of 72,031 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.
India on Friday reported 23,285 new coronavirus cases and 117 fatalities, registering a massive spike. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively contribute more than 85 per cent to the active Covid-19 caseload of the country, according to the data of the health ministry. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab are at the top spots in respect to their contribution to the daily cases and death toll.
The surge in the coronavirus cases in these states comes at a time when the country has administered more than 2.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. The active coronavirus case tally of the country is on the path to reach the two lakh-mark.
