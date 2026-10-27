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Delhi records season-low for second day as temp drops to 16.2°C, air quality worsens

The weekly average of 199 was the second-lowest for that week since 2015. The minimum temperature also set a season low for a second straight day.

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 07:29:57 IST
By Paras Singh
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Delhi recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature for a second straight day on Monday, and its air quality worsened, though it stayed in the “moderate” category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 174 in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Monday, up from 153 on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 174 in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Monday, up from 153 on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The minimum was 16.2°C, 0.8 degrees lower than Sunday’s 17°C, the previous low for the season. The maximum was 31.4°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects temperatures to fall further, with light rain likely on Thursday and Friday from a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 174 in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Monday, up from 153 on Sunday.

Also Read | The pollutants in Delhi's air, and why they are hard to trace

As the Capital headed into the new week, the weather held the night’s pollution close to the ground, according to an HT analysis of IMD’s weather-balloon readings from Safdarjung. At 4.30am, a layer of warm air (an inversion) sat about 200 metres above the city, lower than Sunday’s 300 metres, and the air near the ground at Safdarjung was calm overnight.

Also Read | Delhi set to witness more rain, cooler days this week, says IMD forecast

The evening brought no relief. Safdarjung airfield reported calm air in all five of its reports between 4pm and 9.30pm, and no rain. Readings varied across the city. At 9pm, 13 of the 57 stations reporting an AQI were in the “poor” category, 42 were “moderate” and two were “satisfactory”, according to CPCB data.

To be sure, the air quality has been better than in previous years. The AQI averaged 199, the second-lowest for that week in the 12 years since 2015, according to HT’s analysis. The week includes Dussehra, on October 20.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paras Singh

Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Delhi records season-low for second day as temp drops to 16.2°C, air quality worsens
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