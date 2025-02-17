Delhi residents recount earthquake shock: ‘Felt as if the bridge collapsed’

A strong earthquake hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, triggering panic among residents. Locals described the experience as unprecedented, with many fearing their buildings would collapse. The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan.

A Noida resident recalled the scary moment adding that people in his society were seen rushing out of their homes in sheer panic.

"At 5:35 am, the whole building was shaking. Our whole family ran outside the home, everyone was scared. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe," he told ANI.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Sita Ram Bazar, told PTI he had never experienced such tremors before.

Delhi-NCR earthquake live updates: ‘Strong’ tremors from 4.0 magnitude quake rattle Delhi, Noida residents

"When I woke up, I felt a strong vibration and got scared. My wife and I immediately woke up our child and rushed outside," Kumar said.

"I am a heart patient, so I panicked even more," he added.

A passenger who was waiting for his train at the New Delhi Railway station said that he was in the waiting lounge when he felt the tremors and it felt like the bridge before him would collapse.

"I was in the waiting lounge and suddenly around 5:36 am, we felt really strong tremors. We felt as if the bridge was collapsing, " said the passenger speaking to ANI.

Another local from Ghaziabad said that he had never felt such tremors before.

"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking." he said.

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi react

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety after the earthquake hit.

Re-posting Delhi's caretaker CM Atishi's post on X, he said, "I pray for the safety of everyone."

Atishi also expressed concern for people's safety and urged people to remain safe and calm. "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe," she said on X.

PM Modi's advice to Delhites after the earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to stay calm and follow safety measures after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital region early in the morning.

In a post on X, the prime minister also advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi said.

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Where's the epicentre

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. There were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook.