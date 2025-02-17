Delhi earthquake: Where exactly is the epicentre in the national capital? Location revealed

The people of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to strong tremors on Monday morning as an earthquake of magnitude four hit Delhi. The earthquake hit Delhi at 5:36 am at a depth of just 5 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Residents rush out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi, early Monday morning, February 17, 2025. (PTI)

The epicentre of the earthquake lies in Delhi, the exact location being Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E.

According to an official, the exact epicentre of the earthquake was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, reported news agency PTI. The interactive map on the website of the National Centre for Seismology also shows the epicentre near the same location. The epicentre is 4 km south west of New Delhi, the website says.

Every two to three years, this region has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes, the official said. The region, which is near to a lake, recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in 2015, he added.

While the magnitude of the quake was just 4, people on social media said that the tremors they felt were “strong” and “violent”. Many residents living in societies in nearby regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad were forced to rush downstairs after witnessing the quake.

CCTV footage from Delhi’s Budh Vihar area shared by PTI shows residential buildings shaking for a couple of seconds at 5:36 am.

PM Modi urges everyone to stay calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people of Delhi to stay calm and be prepared for any possible aftershocks after the earthquake. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said that the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he said.