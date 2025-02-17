Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Strong tremors jolt national capital, police issue emergency helpline
Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Delhi NCR experienced earthquake tremors on Monday morning, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reporting a magnitude of 4.5. The earthquake occurred in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometres, according to NCS. The tremors were recorded at 5.36 am, as per the agency....Read More
Many users on micro-blogging platform X shared their reactions, including political leaders from both BJP and Congress, who described the tremors as “strong.”
Delhi Police also posted on X, sharing an emergency contact for assistance. “We hope you all are safe, Delhi! For any emergency help #Dial112. #Earthquake,” the post read.
Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake that struck the national capital had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of 5 km, with its location in New Delhi.
