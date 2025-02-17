Edit Profile
New Delhi150C
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Strong tremors jolt national capital, police issue emergency helpline

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 17, 2025 6:22 AM IST
    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Monday morning around 5:36 am, with residents experiencing strong tremors.
    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Delhi NCR experienced earthquake tremors on Monday morning, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reporting a magnitude of 4.5. The earthquake occurred in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometres, according to NCS. The tremors were recorded at 5.36 am, as per the agency.

    Many users on micro-blogging platform X shared their reactions, including political leaders from both BJP and Congress, who described the tremors as “strong.”

    Delhi Police also posted on X, sharing an emergency contact for assistance. “We hope you all are safe, Delhi! For any emergency help #Dial112. #Earthquake,” the post read.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2025 6:22 AM IST

    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: ‘Dail 112 for emergency help,’ says Delhi Police

    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Delhi Police posted on X, issuing the emergency helpline "112" and urging residents to seek help after strong earthquake tremors were felt early this morning.

    Feb 17, 2025 6:17 AM IST

    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: 4.5 magnitude quake jolts national capital

    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake that struck the national capital had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of 5 km, with its location in New Delhi.

    Feb 17, 2025 6:11 AM IST

    Delhi NCR earthquake live updates: Delhi Police on Monday issued an emergency helpline after strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi NCR in the morning. The National Center for Seismology recorded a magnitude of 4.5.

