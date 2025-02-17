Eyewitnesses recall New Delhi station stampede: ‘Victims cried for help… saw bodies on platform’

Eyewitnesses to the stampede at New Delhi railway station described the horrifying scene that unfolded on Sunday, saying people were “pushing and scrambling” for space amid cries for help. Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.(PTI)

The incident occurred late on Saturday night at the crowded station, as a large crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. 18 people died in the stampede.

Speaking to news agency PTI aboard the Magadh Express, which arrived from New Delhi to Patna, eyewitness Prabhash Kumar Raman recalled the chaos.

"Massive crowd at the platform led to chaos, ultimately resulting in the tragic stampede. There was no cooperation from the administration. There was not even a single policeman when the incident took place. People were pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help," he told PTI.

One victim shared the tragic news that his mother had died in the stampede. "We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother died in the chaos. People were pushing each other," he said.

He added, “The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died.” Another family member of a deceased woman collapsed in grief.

The stampede occurred around 9.55 pm, prompting an emergency response from authorities. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg, authorities dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders to the scene.

Staircases on platforms 14, 15 were blocked

Hashibur Rehman, another passenger, claimed that the situation at New Delhi railway station worsened due to staircases on platforms 14 and 15 being blocked.

“Initially, some staircases of platforms were closed to manage the crowd. However, due to delays, more passengers were attempting to take the staircases. At the last moment, the closed staircases were opened, which caused congestion and the crowd swelled,” he said.

“People were pushing one another to get on the train or to take the staircase. I saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on the platform... it was horrific,” he added.

He described the crowd as something never seen before.

"I must say that there was nobody from the side of the local administration who was present at the spot... officials arrived almost an hour after the incident," Rehman claimed.

Delhi Police to scan CCTV footage

Delhi police have launched an investigation into the stampede incident at New Delhi Railway Station, planning to review CCTV footage to understand what caused the chaos. The stampede followed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, particularly on platforms 14 and 15.

Among the deceased, 14 were women, and five were minors, two of whom were under 10. Nearly 15 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment. Sources, according to PTI, suggest that a mistaken announcement about a platform change may have led to confusion, triggering the stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the deaths in a post on X. “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he said.

The deputy commissioner of police (railway) said that platform number 14 was already overcrowded when the Prayagraj Express was waiting for departure. The officer explained that delays in the Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express meant passengers from these trains were also on platforms 12, 13, and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways, causing the station to become overcrowded and uncontrollable. The stampede occurred at platform no. 14 and near the escalator by platform no. 16," the DCP said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay initially said that passengers pushing each other caused injuries, and those affected were taken to hospitals for first aid.

Delhi LG VK Saxena also expressed his grief in a post on X but later edited it to remove mentions of the casualties. In his original post, Saxena described the incident as "unfortunate and tragic," referring to the "loss of lives and injuries" due to "disorder and stampede" at the station. "My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy," he wrote.

However, after about 15 minutes, Saxena edited his post to remove the reference to deaths without offering an explanation.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)