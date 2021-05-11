Delhi runs out of Covaxin for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday claimed that Delhi's stock of Covaxin for people in the 18-44 age group has been completely used, forcing the Delhi government to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered. This comes a day after Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

"We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening," Atishi said in an online briefing for Delhi's daily vaccination update.

Atishi also urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks "otherwise we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".

Also read | 'Centre can do away with Covid-19 vaccine monopoly': Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

She said that more than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started.

In the online briefing, she also said Delhi will get 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to direct manufacturers to increase vaccine supplies to the capital between May and July.

Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow other companies the right to manufacture the two Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country - Covishield and Covaxin.

In his letter, Kejriwal said that the current supply of vaccine doses is not sustainable to meet the whole country's demand, which will in turn be an arsenal in India's fight against the deadly virus.

Kejriwal, in his letter wrote, the Indian government can do away with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law. "This way we will be able to provide a safety net to the whole country before the third wave of Covid-19 and save lives of people.”

Also read | Delhi’s Covid positivity rate declining, but we can’t be at ease: Health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 12,481 fresh cases of Covid-19, the second day in a row that the number stayed under 13,000 without significant reduction in testing, officials said. The national capital also saw 347 fatalities in the last 24 hours due to the deadly viral contagion, taking the cumulative death toll past 20,000, the health bulletin said. A total of 20,010 people have died since the onset of the pandemic, according to officials.

The coronavirus cases in the national capital fell below 13,000-mark after 28 days on Monday, indicating that Delhi may have arrested to some degree the fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak, which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed as very serious and more dangerous than previous three waves.