Delhi building collapse LIVE: 40-50 feared trapped as boys' PG collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan; 7 rescued, 3 critical

Meanwhile, 6-7 students have been rescued from under the rubble and admitted to nearby hospitals. Three of the students, admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, are in a critical state, the hospital said.

Police said that a PCR call regarding the incident was received at South Campus Police Station at around 1:34pm.

A police official at the site, later cited preliminary inquiry, around 40-50 students are suspected to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

According to locals in the area, the collapsed building was a boys' PG. An eyewitness reportedly told news agency ANI that the five-storey building was called "Hostel Daze", a dedicated boys' PG.

"The adjacent building also collapsed... All the students in their rooms were trapped under the rubble. We will only know the exact number of trapped students by checking the registration records," the eyewitness told the news agency. He added that many students have suffered severe injuries, adding that rescuers are working to pull them out with great difficulty.

Students in the vicinity claim that, since it was Sunday, most students would have been inside the building at the time of the incident.