Delhi schools reopen tomorrow: Here's what happening in other states post-Covid

Schools in the National Capital will reopen partially for classes 10 and 12 from Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Sunday. An official notification said students can visit schools for admission-related work, including counseling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

Shut since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country for the second time earlier this year, schools are gradually beginning to resume physical classes with most state governments looking at opening the education sector with Covid-appropriate norms in place, even as attendance has not been made mandatory. Here’s what some of the other states have announced so far regarding resumption of offline education after holding several rounds of talks with experts.

Maharashtra

One of the hardest hit by both waves of the coronavirus disease, Maharashtra has decided to reopen schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said offline classes will commence in rural areas for students from classes 5 to 8, while those in cities will be for students from classes 8 to 12.

Uttar Pradesh

While a majority of schools in Uttar Pradesh have decided to begin physical classes for classes 9-12 from August 16, some would continue to follow hybrid (both offline and online classes). There are others that would continue only with online education. The decision has been taken by the Unaided Private Schools Association Uttar Pradesh following a government order giving permission for offline teaching for secondary classes (9 to 12) from August 16.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, schools will reopen in two phases. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said it has been decided physical schools for classes 9 to 12 will start in alternate batches from August 23, with each batch attending classes three days a week.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government will reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 with 50 per cent attendance and strict adherence to measures necessitated to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from August 16. Teachers in the state have already been asked to visit schools on alternate days since July 2021 and students have been allowed to meet the teachers at schools to clear doubts.

West Bengal

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said schools and colleges may reopen for physical classes on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November. “However, nothing has been finalised just yet,” Banerjee had said after holding a meeting of the Global Advisory Boardheaded by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. A senior education department had earlier said that whenever schools reopen in the state, students of higher classes will be the first to start attending offline classes and not those studying in primary classes.

States where schools have already resumed:

Punjab

Schools for all classes reopened in Punjab began on August 2 on Monday, with physical classes resuming even for primary levels. Attendance was reported more from rural areas while turnout at many private schools was not that high.

Himachal Pradesh

Regular classes for schools in the hill state began from August 3. While students from classes 10 to 12 will have regular classes, those studying classes 5 and 8 have been allowed to come for doubt clearance. A micro-plan has been prepared at the school-level to ensure compliance with Covid-19 norms.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana gradually resumed offline classes from July 16 following an order issued by the state government in this regard. While students of classes 9 to 12 were able to attend classes from the same day, those studying in classes 6 to 8 started attending school from July 23.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh reopened for students of classes 11 and 12 from July 26 with 50 per cent attendance. According to an SOP, on-campus classes for students of classes 11 are being held on Tuesdays and Fridays, while students of classes 12 are going to school on Mondays and Thursdays. Students of classes 9 and 10 began attending school physically from August 5, as per the SOP on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively. In all cases, a maximum of 50 per cent attendance has been allowed.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, physical classes for students from 9-12 have resumed from August 2, while for students of 6-8 classes, it will begin on August 16.

Gujarat

Physical classes began in Gujarat’s schools for classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 per cent attendance. Students willing to attend the classes had to submit a consent form signed by their parents. Meanwhile, online classes will also continue, according to the government’s latest order. Schools had already opened for class 12 students in the state on July 15.

Odisha

In Odisha, schools resumed for classes 10 and 12 from July 26 with a comprehensive standard operating procedure in place.

Rajasthan

Schools for all classes in Rajasthan reopened from August 2.