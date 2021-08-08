Schools in Delhi to reopen partially from tomorrow: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Sunday schools in the national capital can reopen partially from August 9. However, these will reopen only for students of class 10 and12, a DDMA notification read.

"Schools to partially reopen for class 10 and 12 students in Delhi from August 9. Students can visit their schools for admission-related work, including counseling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams," the notification said, according to news agency ANI.

On July 28, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, invited suggestions from various stakeholders, including parents and teachers over the reopening of educational institutes in the Capital, which have been shut since March last year, when the first nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools reopened briefly in January and February this year, but were closed again as Delhi was hit by its fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, due to the city's reduce daily caseload, and fears over a possible loss of a second successive academic year, students and parents wanted to know about the reopening of schools, Sisodia had said.

Schools across several states have already reopened, though only for senior classes. Several other states have announced on-campus classes will resume in the coming days.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 72 fresh infections, 22 recoveries and single related death from the preceding 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin. Its cumulative Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,436,695, according to official data.