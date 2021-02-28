IND USA
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
A farmer sleeps inside a mosquito net during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, the IMD officials said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Delhi has recorded mean maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius in February, the second highest recorded for the month in the last 120 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, the IMD officials said.

On Sunday, a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, was recorded, while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for Monday with mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category throughout the day with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 211, the realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting

and Research (SAFAR), high-surface wind speed, higher temperature and higher boundary layer heights were influencing AQI positively.

"Hence, AQI is forecasted to be in moderate to poor category in the next two days," it said.

