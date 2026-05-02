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Delhi should be tourist destination, not just transit point: CM Rekha Gupta

“We are trying to positively rebrand Delhi in the tourism sector so that tourists see this city as a destination and enjoy its unique features,” Gupta said.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 10:56 pm IST
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Delhi should be seen as a tourist destination rather than a transit hub, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The chief minister said the conference would be a milestone for Delhi's tourism sector.(X/ @gupta_rekha)

While attending a tourism stakeholders conference, she said Delhi, as the national capital, has unique features.

"We are trying to positively rebrand Delhi in the tourism sector so that tourists see this city as a destination and enjoy its unique features, not just as a transit point," the chief minister said.

She said, "In Delhi, there are several historical monuments and attractions that tourists want to see. People want to see the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and several other spots."

Gupta said in the past year, the Delhi government has taken several steps to improve the tourism ecosystem, including the Delhi Film Festival, the development of a Delhi Tourism Board and the implementation of a robust information system at prominent locations.

Tourism Minister Kapila Mishra, who also attended the conference, said the government plans a single-window clearance for film shooting in Delhi.

 
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