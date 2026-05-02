Delhi should be seen as a tourist destination rather than a transit hub, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The chief minister said the conference would be a milestone for Delhi's tourism sector.(X/ @gupta_rekha)

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While attending a tourism stakeholders conference, she said Delhi, as the national capital, has unique features.

"We are trying to positively rebrand Delhi in the tourism sector so that tourists see this city as a destination and enjoy its unique features, not just as a transit point," the chief minister said.

She said, "In Delhi, there are several historical monuments and attractions that tourists want to see. People want to see the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and several other spots."

Gupta said in the past year, the Delhi government has taken several steps to improve the tourism ecosystem, including the Delhi Film Festival, the development of a Delhi Tourism Board and the implementation of a robust information system at prominent locations.

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{{^usCountry}} "Delhi has cultural diversity; one can find people from different states and identities. Tourists can find cultural spots, temples, food and handicrafts in Delhi," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Delhi has cultural diversity; one can find people from different states and identities. Tourists can find cultural spots, temples, food and handicrafts in Delhi," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta, also praised Delhi's food. "The taste you get in Delhi, you cannot find anywhere else, I challenge that," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta, also praised Delhi's food. "The taste you get in Delhi, you cannot find anywhere else, I challenge that," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the sidelines of the event, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) signed several key agreements with online travel websites, including Agoda and Makemytrip to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the sidelines of the event, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) signed several key agreements with online travel websites, including Agoda and Makemytrip to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Partnerships with Agoda, MakeMyTrip Foundation and Sabhyata Foundation aim to promote digital innovation, cultural programming, infrastructure development and sustainable tourism," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Partnerships with Agoda, MakeMyTrip Foundation and Sabhyata Foundation aim to promote digital innovation, cultural programming, infrastructure development and sustainable tourism," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the government's commitment, the chief minister said the conference would be a milestone for Delhi's tourism sector, with tangible outcomes expected soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the government's commitment, the chief minister said the conference would be a milestone for Delhi's tourism sector, with tangible outcomes expected soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Tourism Minister Kapila Mishra, who also attended the conference, said the government plans a single-window clearance for film shooting in Delhi.

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