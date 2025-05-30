Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Delhi teen girl found dead under suspicious circumstances, police begin probe

ANI |
May 30, 2025 09:59 AM IST

The 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Sitapuri in Delhi's Dabri area on Friday, investigation underway, police said

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room located on the terrace of the third floor at Sitapuri, in Delhi's Dabri area on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported to the Dabri Police Station through a PCR call received at approximately 1:45 PM.

Following the alert, local police and senior officers promptly arrived at the scene, where the girl, aged 13 years, was found dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed no signs of sexual assault, according to police officials.

The crime scene was inspected by the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to collect evidence.

A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections, and the investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
close

