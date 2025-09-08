Delhi to see return of rain, thunderstorms on September 9: IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of light rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Tuesday, September 9. While no rain was recorded on Monday, the IMD forecast said there will be cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday. But no warning has been issued as such. IMD has not issued any weather warning for Delhi on Tuesday.(Hindustan Times)

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the season's average, according to IMD. The minimum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the season's average.

According to the weekly forecast, a partly cloudy sky is likely to prevail with a possibility of a light to very light rain spell on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD has predicted that maximum temperatures will stay between 34–36°C until Wednesday, followed by a slight drop afterwards.

Overall, the weather conditions over Delhi-NCR remained largely dry on Monday, and no rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. The relative humidity fluctuated between 87 per cent and 57 per cent throughout the day.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

No warning has been issued in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurgaon, and Faridabad too.

Earlier, IMD predicted significant rainfall across Gujarat in the next few days, warning of very heavy downpours in several districts. While the previous western disturbance was subsiding, a new system is forming over the Arabian Sea that could bring more showers to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of this region.

A red alert was sounded for parts of Gujarat and a yellow alert for several districts in Rajasthan on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall.