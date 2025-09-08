Monsoon rain touches 1,007 mm in Chandigarh, second highest in a decade

With trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) recorded in the city on Sunday, the monsoon tally so far this year went up to 1,007.2 mm — 32.6% above normal for the corresponding period. An overcast sky makes for a picturesque view for visitors at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Except for July 2023, when record rain was recorded, this is the highest rainfall in the last decade, even as more spells are expected this week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At the IMD Sector 39 observatory, 211.9 mm rain has been recorded in just the first week of September, already surpassing the month’s average of 131.4 mm and marking the highest September rainfall since 319.4 mm in 2018.

IMD considers rainfall during the months of June, July, August and September for the monsoon tally.

Speaking about the rains this time, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The past week saw heavy rains due to the interaction of a strong and active Western Disturbance (WD) with the monsoon system. This was also seen in July 2023 when 693.2 mm rain was recorded in the city. Monsoon rain usually isn’t accompanied by thundery systems, but WDs brought them along this week.”

He added that while the previous WD was subsiding, a new system forming over the Arabian Sea could bring more showers to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of this region.

More weak WDs are likely to approach the region while the monsoon system is still active through September, which can lead to further rains in the coming days.

“Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely to continue till Wednesday, after which the rain activity may drop. Chances of light rain are likely to continue till at least September 20,” Paul added.

Meanwhile, following sunny conditions during the day, the maximum temperature rose from 29.2°C on Saturday to 33.9°C on Sunday, 1 degree above normal. But the minimum temperature fell from 25.9°C to 24.2°C, 1 degree below normal.

Educational institutions to reopen today

Educational institutions in Chandigarh, including both private and government schools, colleges and Panjab University (PU) will reopen from Monday after a brief closure due to heavy rains.

Mohali deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Komal Mittal asked school heads to inspect their buildings, and any structure found unsafe, should be immediately reported to the administration for a structural safety inspection. All schools found structurally safe will resume normal classes from Tuesday (September 9).