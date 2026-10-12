Traffic curbs continue in Delhi amid anti-CEC protests; new advisories issued | Check routes, diversions here

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue across the capital.

Traffic crawls on the NH-24 near Akshardham following a traffic diversion advisory by Delhi Traffic Police, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)

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As part of the fresh advisory issued on Sunday night, the traffic police stated diversions will be applicable from 6am on Monday.

These diversions will be enforced at Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover, the outer circle of Connaught Place and more.

Deep Dive When do Delhi traffic diversions begin, and which areas are affected? The diversions begin at 6am on Monday and apply at 30 points across the city. Locations include Dhaula Kuan and Lodhi Road flyovers, Mandi House, and several points around Connaught Place. Which Delhi Metro stations are closed, and when will they reopen? Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road are closed from 6am to 4pm. Interchange facilities at the six stations remain operational. Why are six Delhi Metro stations closed despite the Supreme Court's directions? The Supreme Court directed metro and railway services to operate normally, subject to lawful public-order restrictions. The DMRC said the six stations were closed for security reasons and that the situation would be reviewed.

Also Read | Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Opposition's march to Supreme Court today

In view of the diversions, police have called on residents to plan their travel in advance and avoid any non-essential travel.

Which routes will be affected?

1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover

3.Round About Jhandewalan

4.Round About Panchkuian

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6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

http://9.Guru Nanak Chowk

10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

12.Lodhi Road Flyover

13.Round About Neela Gumbad

14.Madarsa T- Point

15.Round About Samrat Hotel

16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing

17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place

18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover

19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road

21.Round About Windsor Palace

22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing

23.Round About Rail Bhawan

24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing

25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

26.Round About Gol Dak Khana

27.Round About Patel Chowk

28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

29.Round About RML Hospital

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30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

Delhi metro stations closed

Amid the traffic restrictions across the national capital region, six Delhi Metro station have also been closed due to "security reasons."

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This closure of DMRC stations comes after the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law."

The stations closed today are - Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Barakhamba Road