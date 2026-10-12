Day after Supreme Court order, 6 Delhi Metro stations shut till 4pm for ‘security reasons’
The closure comes just a day after the Supreme Court ordered the normal functioning of metro and railway services as part of its 5 key directives to authorities
After the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced in the early hours of Monday that six stations would be shut from 6am to 4pm due to "security reasons."
The DMRC said that the situation will be further reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be posted for the public.
However, it clarified that interchange facilities at these six metro stations will remain operational.
6 Delhi Metro stations shut today
- Patel Chowk
- Janpath
- Rajiv Chowk
- Mandi House
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba Road
45 stations closed on Saturday
The DMRC had ordered the closure of 45 metro stations across the national capital on Saturday after a rap from the top court. Earlier, 57 stations were ordered to be shut down in view of the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party in the city on October 10.
However, the apex court directed the Centre and the Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of Saturday's protests.
Notably, the top court had made it clear that security measures cannot amount to a complete prohibition on public transport and inconvenience millions of ordinary residents.
Top court on Delhi curbs
The Supreme Court on Sunday issued five key directives amid the ongoing protests in the capital, including the restoration of normal metro and railway services, uninterrupted internet connectivity, and free movement of people.
A special bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the directions after an urgent hearing on petitions alleging mass detentions, restrictions on movement, suspension of internet services and non-compliance with the court’s October 9 order on transport curbs ahead of Saturday’s protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The bench directed that metro and rail facilities run normally unless restrictions are required to address a public order situation within the framework of Article 19(2) of the Constitution. It further ordered that people’s free movement in the city be permitted subject to law, internet services remain undisturbed in accordance with law, and no person be detained except in accordance with the procedure established by law, particularly in the case of peaceful, unarmed assemblies beyond the area covered by a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
(with inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.