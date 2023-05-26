Delhi traffic advisory for inauguration of new Parliament building | Details

Special traffic arrangements will be put in place in Delhi in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, a high-profile event in which many politicians from across the country are expected to participate. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining traffic regulations and restrictions for May 28 to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance security measures in the national capital.

According to the advisory, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area during the inauguration ceremony. Only specific categories of vehicles will be allowed to enter and move within this designated area. The authorized vehicles include public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles, and emergency vehicles.

To facilitate the implementation of the traffic regulations, the advisory provides a detailed description of the area that will be treated as a regulated zone.

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," the advisory said.

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

By designating the area as a regulated zone, traffic authorities can better manage the flow of vehicles, prevent congestion, and provide a secure environment for the inauguration event.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the general public to plan their commutes accordingly and adhere to the specified regulations. Individuals not falling within the categories mentioned in the advisory have been advised to avoid the New Delhi area during the designated time to prevent any inconvenience.

Law enforcement personnel will be stationed at key checkpoints and intersections to enforce the traffic regulations.

