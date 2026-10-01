Delhi traffic advisory: Special arrangements in place near Rajghat, Vijay Ghat on October 2

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and the 122nd birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic rules and comply with diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel to avoid congestion. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will remain in place in the areas from 5 am to 11 am on Friday. The traffic police has urged motorists to remain patient and cooperate with personnel deployed to manage traffic during the programmes.

Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic rules and comply with diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel to avoid congestion.

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the programmes scheduled at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and at Vijay Ghat to commemorate the 122nd Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on 02.10.2026, special traffic arrangements will remain in place from 0500 hrs to 1100 hrs.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

•Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

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Barapullah Phase-III traffic in Delhi

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The newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor witnessed heavy congestion a day after its inauguration, with commuters reporting delays of up to an hour and traffic queues stretching for around 3-4 km. Delhi Traffic Police attributed the initial gridlock to a sharp increase in traffic on the new route, with seven lanes eventually converging into three.

The corridor, which was opened to traffic on Wednesday, was expected to provide a faster link between East and South Delhi. However, several commuters who used it on the first day said they were caught in long traffic snarls instead.

“Got stuck for over 40 minutes going from Mayur Vihar to IIC across the river on the road that was just inaugurated. The jam extends over 3-4 kilometres,” said Amitabh Mathur, a commuter who took the route around 10am.

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Another commuter, Gaurav Anand, said the stretch from Mayur Vihar towards Ashram had been temporarily closed during peak hours.

Sachin Raghav, who lives in Greater Noida, said he was stuck on the corridor for around 30 minutes. “What was the point of saying that it would only take 15 minutes when it had to actually take more than the regular time. I spent more than two hours only on the flyover today,” he said.