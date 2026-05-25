Delhi under yellow alert, IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions over north India

Delhi is set to witness another week of heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for the Capital over the next three days. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. (HT Photo/ Parveen Kumar)

The weather department has forecast strong surface winds and heatwave-like conditions during the afternoon and evening hours through the next three days. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 3.4 notches above the seasonal average, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average.

The weather department has warned of heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of Delhi during May 24 to May 28, with severe heatwave conditions in some pockets between May 25 and May 27.

On Sunday, several weather stations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) logged temperatures significantly above normal, with Ridge and Ayanagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius each. This was followed by followed by Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius, Palam at 43.7 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung at 43.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels fluctuated between 37 per cent and 18 per cent.

Heatwave conditions to persist over north India, red alert in UP The week ahead will bring little relief for north India, as the IMD forecast shows severe heatwave conditions over central and northwest India. Heatwave and severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central and north west India over the next week, and over east and adjoining peninsular India over the next five days. The temperatures will only witness a fall after May 29, according to IMD.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 24th-28th; with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during 25th-27th May,” the weather department stated in a warning.

It said that heatwave conditions were also likely in some pockets over Uttar Pradesh till May 28, with severe heatwave conditions over some parts of east UP till May 26.

A red alert has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 25 and 26, followed by two days of orange alert. Meanwhile, , an orange alert has been issued for west UP between May 24 to28 for heatwave conditions. The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, with severe heatwave conditions in some parts of west Rajasthan.