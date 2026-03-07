Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: RAF deployed amid heightened tensions after man killed in Holi clashes

This led to an altercation between the family of the girl and the woman, which later turned violent, said police.

At least four people were injured in the incident including three from the Hindu family, out of which, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar died on Thursday morning, triggering further clashes in the area.

Protests erupt, vehicles set ablaze

The death caused by the altercation has led to protests in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. Some vehicles were set ablaze on Friday night and streets were choked by demonstrators demanding justice for the deceased.

The police had arrested four people and apprehended a minor boy from the Muslim family on Thursday evening itself. The total arrests made in the case till now is eight and a murder case has been filed over Kumar's death.

Amid heightened tensions in the area, police and other security forces have been deployed in the neighbourhood as people, enraged over the death, gathered around the Muslim family's home in an alleged attempt to attack, Hindustan Times reported earlier citing a police official who asked not to be identified.