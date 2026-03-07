Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: RAF deployed amid heightened tensions after man killed in Holi clashes
Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE updates: To prevent tensions in Delhi's Uttam Nagar amid ongoing protests, security has been heightened to maintain law and order situation. Dwarka district DCP Kushal Pal Singh said that police have appealed people of both the communities to maintain peace and order.
- 4 Mins agoDwarka district DCP calls to maintain peace and order
- 20 Mins agoRapid Action Force deployed to maintain law and order
- 35 Mins ago‘We’re poor people, he was our only support,' says Tarun Kumar's father
- 50 Mins agoTarun Kumar's father demands CBI inquiry
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoVideo - Vehicles set ablaze amid ongoing protests in Uttam Nagar
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoTarun's uncle alleges he was attacked even though he had no idea about fight
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoTarun Kumar was not present during fight between two families, says his family
Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE updates: The festival of Holi took a grim turn in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area earlier this week after a man was killed when two families from different communities clashed over a water balloon thrown by a minor. The clashes sparked on the night of Holi on Wednesday, March 4, when an 11-year-old from a Hindu family was throwing water balloons from her terrace on passers by below, one of which hit a Muslim woman, to which the latter objected....Read More
This led to an altercation between the family of the girl and the woman, which later turned violent, said police.
At least four people were injured in the incident including three from the Hindu family, out of which, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar died on Thursday morning, triggering further clashes in the area.
Protests erupt, vehicles set ablaze
The death caused by the altercation has led to protests in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. Some vehicles were set ablaze on Friday night and streets were choked by demonstrators demanding justice for the deceased.
The police had arrested four people and apprehended a minor boy from the Muslim family on Thursday evening itself. The total arrests made in the case till now is eight and a murder case has been filed over Kumar's death.
Amid heightened tensions in the area, police and other security forces have been deployed in the neighbourhood as people, enraged over the death, gathered around the Muslim family's home in an alleged attempt to attack, Hindustan Times reported earlier citing a police official who asked not to be identified.
Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: Amid the ongoing tensions over clashes that erupted on Holi, Dwarka district Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kushal Pal Singh said that he called on members of both the communities to maintain peace and order in the area.
"We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area. Apart from this, we also appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to support those who create trouble," Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Security was heightened in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area following clashes on Holi. Delhi police along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order, show visuals from the spot.
Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: Memraj, father of Tarun Kumar who was killed in clashes erupted on Holi in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, said that they are “poor people” and that his son was their “only support”.
He also said that even though police have said that arrests have been made, the victim's family has not been shown anything.
“He was our only support and was studying digital marketing. We are poor people. The police say some arrests have been made, but we have not been shown anything. I appeal to PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for strict action against those responsible,” Memraj said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: The father of victim Tarun Kumar alleged on Saturday that the police have not conducted any inquiry and demanded a CBI probe into the killing of his son.
"Father of the deceased Tarun says, “We demand that our son should get justice... The police have not conducted any inquiry or asked us about him... They are saying that they have arrested 5-6 people... They did not show us who they have arrested. We want a CBI inquiry... We even went to the police station yesterday, but they closed the doors. When we went to the streets to hold a protest, they resorted to lathicharge... As soon as my son came, 15-20 people attacked him and killed him on the spot... All of them were roaming here, but the police did not arrest anyone...” he told news agency ANI.
Visuals from Delhi's Uttam Nagar locality show vehicles, including a car and a bike, set on fire on Friday as a massive protest by Hindu political outfits blocked traffic for several hours, reported news agency PTI.
Delhi Uttam Nagar clashes LIVE: According to the victim's uncle Tek Chand, Tarun was attacked even though he was not present when the fight broke out between the two families and had not idea about it.
“My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. They thrashed him brutally and even threw a big stone on his chest when he was lying injured on the road,” Chand alleged, reported Hindustan Times earlier.
According the victim Tarun Kumar's uncle Tek Chand, the former was not present when a fight broke out between the two families and had no knowledge about the altercation when he came back home on his motorcycle after celebrating Holi with friends. However, Chand alleged, that Kumar was waylaid in the lane and assaulted by eight to ten people with rods, sticks, and stones.