Delhi likely to receive rain, thunderstorms today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain and thunderstorms for parts of Delhi, a day after dust storms ripped through the city and its adjoining areas. Delhi is expected to receive light rain and thunderstorms on Monday evening(Representational image/PTI)

According to an IMD forecast released around 2 pm on Monday, light rain, thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely over parts of Delhi during over two-three hours.

According to IMD's local weather bulletin, similar weather patterns are likely to follow on Tuesday. Delhi is predicted to experience light rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Delhi dust storm

The capital city also experienced dust and thunderstorms with rainfall in Delhi on Sunday evening, with similar weather conditions prevalent over surrounding areas, including Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Haryana's Gurgaon and Faridabad.

A total of 14 flights were diverted, and 350 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, severe floods and landslides triggered by continuous rainfall have affected more than 78,000 people across 15 districts in Assam, claiming at least eight lives, officials reported on Sunday. The relentless downpour over the past few days has caused widespread damage across the northeastern state.

In response to the worsening situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, along with the governor of Manipur. Shah assured them of the central government's full support and assistance in managing the crisis caused by the heavy rainfall across the Northeast.