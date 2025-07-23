Delhi weather: IMD predicts more rain on Thursday

Delhi woke up with a moderate rainfall on Wednesday as several parts witnessed waterlogging. The fresh downpour left several parts of the national capital waterlogged, even as people were seen wading through water in the early hours of Wednesday. The maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius(ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for tomorrow, July 24.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Furthermore, the weather department also said that the overall temperature of Delhi this week is expected to remain between 23 and 36 degrees Celsius until July 28.

Along with this, strong surface winds (reaching 40-50kmph) are also likely over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days. Delhi temperature on Wednesday settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, as per IMD.

In terms of rainfall on Wednesday, at 5:30, Safdarjung recorded 9.3 mm rainfall. So far this month, Delhi has logged a total of 141.9mm of rainfall, reaching closer to the monthly long period average (LPA) of 209.7mm in July.

Also read: Mumbai waterlogged amid heavy rain, Andheri subway shut; IMD predicts more showers

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, on July 24, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka, according to IMD. As the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Firozpur, Karnal, Meerut, Varanasi, Jamshedpur, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over certain parts of the country.

The air quality in the city was in the 'satisfactory' category on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 67 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With input from agencies)