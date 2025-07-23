Search
Mumbai waterlogged amid heavy rain, Andheri subway shut; IMD predicts more showers

Due to the heavy rains in the city, Mumbai Traffic Police has also announced the closure of Andheri Subway due to severe waterlogging.

Heavy rains continue to lash over Mumbai and neighbouring regions amid the monsoon season. For Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for various Maharashtra districts.

As per the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar(PTI)
As per the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar.

"Due to 1-1.5 ft water logging, the Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted via the Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge," read the notice issued on X.

