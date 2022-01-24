Delhi will have just 3 dry days in 2022, down from 21 last year

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT reported on January 20 that though Delhi had a new liquor policy, but two of the key promises made previously -- the lowering of the legal drinking age to 21, and a reduction in the number of dry days to 3 -- remained just that for now, promises.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:42 PM IST
ByAlok K N Mishra

Delhi excise department has reduced the number of ‘dry day’ to just three in the Capital from existing 21 days.

In an order issued on Monday, the excise department reduced the number of dry days to just 3 from the existing 21 dry days. Now only Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti would be observed as dry days. The new excise policy, notified last year, promised to reduce the ‘dry days’ but a formal order was awaited.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that – Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) – shall be observed as “dry day” in the national capital by all the licensees of the excise department and vends located in Delhi for the year 2022,” an order issued by the excise department said.

In a press conference on March 22 last year, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city’s excise minister, announced that the union territory’s government would embark on a new excise regime by slashing the legal age of drinking to 21, exiting the retail alcohol business, overhauling a labyrinthine tax system, and reducing the number of dry days to 3.

The promise of reducing the drinking age still awaits a formal order. To implement the drinking age reduction, the excise department has to issue a separate order.

The 21 dry days was one of the highest compared to most states and UTs in India.

Alok K N Mishra
Alok K N Mishra

Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna....view detail

