Delhi women helpline received 6.30 lakh calls in a year; domestic abuse among top cases

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said the commission has received about 40 lakh calls on 181– helpline it runs for women – in last seven years, of which, 6.30 lakh calls received between July 2022 and July 2023. Giving out data, based on the number of cases received by DCW, Maliwal raised question on the accountability of Delhi Police and urged the central government to arrange a meeting to discuss the matter.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission has also received 92,000 cases and 11,000 of them are from outside Delhi. “People come to Delhi's jurisdiction from outside to call 181 so that they could reach us,” Maliwal told news agency ANI. There are more that 38,000 cases of domestic violence, over 5,000 rape and sexual assault cases and over 3,500 cases related to POCSO Act, she added.

According to DCW data, a total of 38,342 cases related to domestic violence; 9,516 cases of conflicts with neighbours; 5,895 cases of rape and sexual harassment; 4,229 cases of kidnapping; 3,647 cases related violation of POCSO Act and 3,558 cases related to cyber crimes have been received by the commission.

Around 38,140 of total cases were reported from women between the age group of 21 and 31. A total of 16,939 cases were related girls between the age group of 11 and 20. Around 20,000 cases reported from the age group of 31 to 40 and 6,686 were from women above 40. Furthermore, there were 3,735 cases received from women of age 60 and above, as far as 40 cases from women above 90 years of age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I want to convey this to the central government that they call a meeting and invite the police commissioner, Chief Minister, LG, DCW and Union Home Minister since police is directly accountable to them. A meeting needs to be organised to discuss this data," she said.

The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.

In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them.

(With inputs from PTI)