‘Appeal Central government to hold meeting for women's safety’: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on rising crime in the city

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal — speaking on the two incidents that have come to light in Delhi today, one where a man allegedly shot dead a woman outside her house in Vaishali in Dabri Extension and another where a student of Shri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar was hit by an iron rod — on Friday said that the national capital had become extremely unsafe. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File)

She added, “The law and order situation in Delhi is in turmoil.”

Taking cognizance of the issues, she said that notices for the same have been issued to the Delhi Police.

Maliwal said, speaking to news agency ANI said, “The situation in the country is such that names of women change in newspapers but the crime against them doesn't stop. Until when will this go on? People are not scared anymore of the law and order.”

A 23-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 42-year-old woman in Dabri Extension of southwest Delhi on Thursday night and later killed himself minutes later using the same country-made pistol on the terrace of a three-storeyed building in the same neighbourhood where he lived with his family in a rented flat, the police said on Friday.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman, a student of Shri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar, died on the spot after being hit by an iron rod on the head in broad daylight by an attacker who, it is believed, accompanied the woman to the park. The incident took place before 12 noon on Friday as the police received the information at around 12.08pm. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood beneath a bench, dead. The iron rod was found near the body.

She further questioned the Central government saying “after how many more deaths” will the government hold the Delhi Police answerable.

Maliwal said, “Whenever a case happens, the Delhi Commission for Women issues a notice. We ensure that arrests are made, families of the victims are helped, legal aid, compensation — all of this happens but I want to know why are crimes taking place.”

Adding that the Central government has not held any meetings to hold people answerable for the criminal activities, Maliwal said, “I appeal to the Central government to call a meeting immediately with Delhi government and Delhi police regarding the safety of women in the national capital.”

AAP leader Somnath Bharti on the Iron rod incident

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, speaking upon the incident said, “The morale of criminals has risen to a point that such an incident took place in Vijay Mandal park, where there are 50-60 people in the morning always and there are guards too here. The girl was killed using an iron rod, I just visited the spot. I feel really shameful in saying that women and girls are not safe in Delhi. ”

