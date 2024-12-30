Delhi youth collapses at Sunburn EDM festival in Goa, dies

A youth, who was a resident of Delhi, collapsed while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa on Sunday. The youth was attending the Sunburn EDM festival. (Representative image)

According to a police official, the youth was rushed to a hospital after the incident where he died while undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported.

The Goa Police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Karan Kashyap, a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

"The incident took place at 9:45 pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," PTI quoted Goa Police spokesperson as saying.

Police to check foul play possibility

The post mortem will be carried out at Goa Medical College and Hospital and action will follow if any foul play is detected, the Goa Police spokesperson added.

The Sunburn festival is one of the most popular end of the year celebrations in Goa. But the EDM venue has always been a hot topic in the politics of the state. Back in 2019, three people had died after collapsing while attending the festival, prompting strong reactions from the state’s politicians.

In another similar yet unrelated incident, a 50-year-old woman attending the retirement party of her husband in Rajasthan’s Kota collapsed abruptly and died last week.

The woman's husband, Devendra Sandal, was taking early retirement to take care of her, who had heart-related issues, people close to the family said. Deepika died at his office at Central Warehouse in the Dakaniya area in Kota on last Tuesday.

Devendra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dadabari in Kota, had sought voluntary retirement, three years before his retirement age.

His voluntary retirement was approved and it was his last day in office on Tuesday.

A staffer was garlanding Devendra as Deepika stood by his side with a smile before collapsing on the table in front of her.

Within minutes of the collapse, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead after an examination.