Swedish DJ Alesso to headline Sunburn Goa 2024, to be joined by KSHMR and ARGY
Set to take place in December 2024, Sunburn Goa will be headlined by Swedish DJ Alesso, along with KSHMR and ARGY
Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Goa, is set to take place from December 28 to 30, 2024, and the Swedish DJ and EDM legend Alesso is making a spectacular return to the festival stage this year. Joining him are the acclaimed DJs KSHMR and ARGY.
Alesso has been a dominant force in the global electronic dance music scene since 2011. He has a career studded with RIAA-certified Platinum tracks and collaborations with stars like Katy Perry, OneRepublic, and Marshmello. Talking about his return to India, Alesso commented, “I’m excited to be performing at Sunburn. I love India. It has such a long history with music and it really shows in the culture and people. I can’t wait to meet all my Indian fans.”
Along with tracks like Heroes (We Could Be) featuring Tove Lo, Under Control with Calvin Harris and If I Lose Myself with OneRepublic, Alesso is celebrated for his live performances. His sets are known for their emotional intensity, combining powerful drops with euphoric melodies.
Adding to the excitement, KSHMR, a powerhouse in the EDM scene, will perform his unique blend of Indian and Western influences. ARGY, known for his deep house and techno beats, will bring a fresh and immersive soundscape to the festival.
KSHMR said, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of Sunburn Goa 2024. The immense love you see for the music at Sunburn is nothing short of extraordinary and I can't wait to bring my unique sound to this incredible festival.” ARGY added, “So excited to be a part of something magical at Sunburn Goa! The festival’s vibe is legendary and I can’t wait to contribute to the magic.”