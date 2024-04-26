American DJ-music producer KSHMR doesn't feel Bollywood is his skill set
World leading DJ-music producer Niles Hollowell-Dhar aka KSHMR is treading the independent side of Indian music industry, and creating notes, but Bollywood is not on his to-do list. That’s because he feels his skills don’t fit perfectly in that zone.
In sync with that, he collaborated with pop icons Zaeden and King titled Aawara. Opening up about it, he says, “It was a long time coming to work with Zaeden. He has been a friend of mine for many years and when I had the opportunity to work with King, who is a mega star, I thought it could be incredible to put these two talented singers together”.
“Aawara is a latin inspired R&B song that evokes a very romantic and intimate emotion and I think King and Zaeden’s vocals really brought that out,” he adds.
But what about working in Bollywood?
“I have done a little bit of work now composing for film and even a theme song for the Bollywood film, Good News, but I find myself more interested in creating dance music and music where I generally have full autonomy,” says the Karam hitmaker, who has roots in India, with is father hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.
He shares, “I’ve done a little work on a Bollywood movie and the truth is, I think I really admire the skill sets of composers who work in that space but its not exactly my skill set. Although, that could change in the future and I am a big fan of Bollywood music”.
When it comes to his next move, a lot is planned. “I’m currently on tour around the world, and I’ve been working hard at freshening up my show with new music and in May- I’ll take a break and step away for creating for a bit but the next project I’ll be focused on is a deep house EP, with heavy Indian influence,” he ends.