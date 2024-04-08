Zaeden on collaborating with American DJ KSHMR for his new track: It's the best way to learn

Sahil Sharma, popularly known as Zaeden, recently collaborated with global music icons KSHMR and King for a track, Aawara. And he admits collaborations are a way for him to evolve and grow. Zaeden's real name is Sahil Sharma

“For me, collaborations are the best way to learn, especially when you’re working with an artist in the same space. You get to understand their creative process and perspective towards a form of art that you’re equally a part of,” Zaeden tells us, adding, “It is also a great way to brings fans and different worlds together through a piece of art you’ve created together - it gives the music a chance to reach a wider audience, creating something truly special."

“Knowing KSHMR from the time I was DJing and producing music and finally working on Aawara when I decided to become a singer is a good way to symbolise this amazing journey I’ve been on as a musician. The ability to express myself more and get more out of myself as an artist through writing and singing is everything to me - evolution automatically takes place when you’re truly involved in what you do and do it out of love and passion,” he shares.

Zaeden, who started out as a DJ at the age of 14, earned fame with work, later landed an opportunity of closing the show at David Guetta’s Mumbai concert.

Talking about what inspired the collaboration for Aawara, he says, “KSHMR and I have known each other for 8 years and always wanted to work on something together. We cooked Aawara together when KSHMIR was in India working on his album. He played some beats that he already worked on before our session, and the instrumental of Aawara really stood out to me. The core idea and melody was done in no time and it just felt right - the moment we had the first demo, we all knew that we had something really special in our hands, and all of us have been waiting for it to come out for the longest time so we’re very glad that it’s finally out in the world now”.

When it comes to making music, he admits that he has “been trying to follow a different process on the new projects I’m working on”.

“Usually, I work on melodies first, then the production and then start writing lyrics based on my life. This time, I’ve reversed it and tried to find melodies to my thoughts and words and had that as the core subject. It’s challenging at times but to me that means I’m growing,” he says, sharing that he is going back to his roots more.

“And playing more with desi melodies and rhythms on the new project I’m working on. I’m really excited for everything to come,” he ends.