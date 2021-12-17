Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi-Howrah train route affected due to protest on tracks in Uttar Pradesh

Trains on the Delhi-Howrah route were affected after a group of people belonging to the Aheriya community blocked the railway tracks on Thursday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 02:22 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Trains on the Delhi-Howrah route were affected after a group of people belonging to the Aheriya community blocked the railway tracks not allowing trains to operate in Uttar Pradesh. According to senior railway officers, 14 trains were stalled due to the agitation that began at 1.30 pm and ended at about 7.40 pm.

Bobby, one of the members of the community, however said that his community members had blocked the tracks since 11am on Thursday.

“Our community members have been on ‘dharna’ in Lucknow for over a month and our only aim is to meet the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, we have not been allowed to do so. Hence we decided to stage a protest by not allowing trains to run on one of the busiest routes of the railways.”

According to railway officials around 300 trains operate on the Delhi-Howrah route. “Few of them are not operating due to Covid-19 restrictions,” the officer clarified.

A statement from the North Central Railways read, “This is to inform that the Delhi-Howrah route is affected due to ongoing agitation between Hathras and Pora stations. Trains are regulated at different stations. The Civil Administration is trying it’s best to persuade the agitators. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Pramod Kumar, another member of the community said, “Nearly 5000 of our members have blocked the railway tracks since morning but no government or railway officials have reached the spot to talk to us. Our only aim is to get CM Yogi Adityanath’s appointment so that we can put forth our reservation concerns.”

Community members from Western Uttar Pradesh, particularly from Hathras and Aligarh participated in the agitation. The community members who spoke to HT, clarified that they aimed to continue their agitation until the state government of UP assured them of an appointment with the CM.

“No trains were cancelled but over a dozen of them were delayed due to the protest. However, the agitation got over at 7.40 pm after which normal movement of trains resumed,” the statement read.

“We have decided to stop our agitation temporarily, looking at the issues faced by the passengers on board and also because we have been told that we will be able to meet the CM. However, we have decided to block the tracks on Friday too,” Kumar said.

