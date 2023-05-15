This new highway to cut travel time between Noida to Delhi-Mumbai expressway by 3-4 hours: Details

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that a six-lane highway is being developed to connect Noida, Faridabad and other NCR-cities with the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, thus reducing the travel time from Noida to expressway by three-four hours.

Nitin Gadkari shared images of the new 50 km long highway on Twitter. (Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While sharing the images of the new 50 km long highway on Twitter, the minister said, "As part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a 6-Lane highway is being developed from Jaitpur-Pushta Road to the junction near the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway section of National Highway 148. This 50 km long stretch will connect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, encompassing Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Palwal".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project, which is expected to cost ₹2,627 crore, will reduce the travel time from Noida and Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by approximately three-four hours. The new highway runs parallel to the Agra and Gurgaon canals through a green belt, Gadkari added.

The Bharatmala Pariyojna's 50 km long stretch will connect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, encompassing Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Palwal. The project is focused on sustainable development and utilizes inert material for embankment construction and building elevated structures on a single pier.

The minister further added, "Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Mod Ji, we are committed to delivering world-class highway infrastructure to all commuters, facilitating economic and social development in the region."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 this year inaugurated the first strech, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway which is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and financial capital to 12 hours. It will also bring cities en route the expressway closer, such as travel between Jaipur and Delhi will reduce to three and a half hours from five hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When fully completed, the expressway, built under the Bharatmala Pariyojan, will be India's longest highway, stretching 1,386 kilometres.

The expressway has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat.