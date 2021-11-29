SC asks Delhi-NCR govts to immediately comply with directions of pollution panel

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern over rising air pollution levels in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The apex court asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take permission from the chief conservator of forests before cutting trees to make way for the construction of the fourth phase expansion of metros.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court directed governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to immediately comply with all the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the region. The apex court sought compliance reports from all the states and will hear the matter next on Thursday.

The court further directed the Delhi government to frame a comprehensive plan planting of trees and saplings in the national capital and submit the same before it within 12 weeks.

The SC also observed that while pollution levels were rising, there is another problem of Covid-19 given the emergence of a new variant, named Omicron.

The air quality in the national capital on Monday morning remained in the "very poor" category with overall air quality index (AQI) at 370, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 369 and 391, respectively, both in the 'very poor' categories.

(With inputs from bureau)