Delhi-NCR may see rain, thunderstorms this weekend: IMD

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rain over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday.
The minimum temperatures in Delhi also remained below normal at several weather stations on Saturday morning.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Data released by the IMD showed Safdarjung recording a minimum of 23.2°C, which was 0.7 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 20.5°C, Lodhi Road 22.8°C, Ridge 18.8°C and Ayanagar 22.8°C. The minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees below normal at Ridge, while Palam recorded a departure of 3.4 degrees below normal.
The weather is expected to change through the day. IMD’s forecast for Safdarjung puts the maximum temperature at 33°C, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph likely during the morning, forenoon and afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, when the maximum is forecast to be around 31°C.
The IMD has also warned of significant rainfall over western Uttar Pradesh, which includes several parts of the NCR. “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over West UP on Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on Sunday,” stated an IMD forecast.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The weather system is a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which the IMD said was likely to move towards southeast Uttar Pradesh before weakening.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The weather system is a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which the IMD said was likely to move towards southeast Uttar Pradesh before weakening.
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Delhi-NCR may see rain, thunderstorms this weekend: IMD
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks