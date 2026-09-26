Delhi-NCR may see rain, thunderstorms this weekend: IMD

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rain over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR this weekend (ANI)

The minimum temperatures in Delhi also remained below normal at several weather stations on Saturday morning.

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Data released by the IMD showed Safdarjung recording a minimum of 23.2°C, which was 0.7 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 20.5°C, Lodhi Road 22.8°C, Ridge 18.8°C and Ayanagar 22.8°C. The minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees below normal at Ridge, while Palam recorded a departure of 3.4 degrees below normal.

The weather is expected to change through the day. IMD’s forecast for Safdarjung puts the maximum temperature at 33°C, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph likely during the morning, forenoon and afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, when the maximum is forecast to be around 31°C.

The IMD has also warned of significant rainfall over western Uttar Pradesh, which includes several parts of the NCR. “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over West UP on Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on Sunday,” stated an IMD forecast.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather system is a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which the IMD said was likely to move towards southeast Uttar Pradesh before weakening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather system is a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, which the IMD said was likely to move towards southeast Uttar Pradesh before weakening. {{/usCountry}}

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