Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi's AQI remains in ‘poor’ category, major locations record ‘very poor’ air amid GRAP 2 measures

    The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded as 366 at 10 am on Thursday, with major areas in the city in ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories.

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:00 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index of Delhi recorded at 366 as of 10 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. Major areas in the city saw ‘very poor’ air quality.

    New Delhi, India - Oct. 29, 2025: Mist sprayers sprinkling water to settle down dust particles and amid heavy smog and pollution, at Goptnath Sadar Bazar Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
    New Delhi, India - Oct. 29, 2025: Mist sprayers sprinkling water to settle down dust particles and amid heavy smog and pollution, at Goptnath Sadar Bazar Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

    The overall 24-hour average AQI stood at 279 on Wednesday, 4 pm, as compared to 294 on Tuesday. These readings come despite of the cloud seeding trials conducted in the national capital.

    On Monday, the AQI was 301, falling under the "very poor" category. Despite the improving overall air quality, the next few days will see the air quality fluctuate between the "poor" and "very poor" categories.

    Here is the AQI of major areas in Delhi at 9 am, according to the data by CPCB

    AreaAQICategory
    Ashoke Vihar408Severe
    Wazirpur399Very Poor
    Jahangirpuri394Very Poor
    Ashoke Vihar392Very Poor
    Sonia Vihar382Very Poor
    ITO374Very Poor
    Burari373Very Poor
    Punjabi Bagh372Very Poor
    Alipur372Very Poor
    Aya Nagar341Very Poor

    Post-Diwali celebrations, the city has been experiencing ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across the city to combat air pollution.

    AQI remains poor despite cloud seeding trials

    Delhi's AQI has remained in the ‘poor’ category despite several cloud seeding trials by the government, as a part of its air quality management strategy.

    Earlier, two cloud seeding attempts were carried out on Tuesday by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which did not produce favourable results as the moisture content predicted by IMD was low, at around 10-15 per cent, which is not ideal for cloud seeding.

    The cloud seeding attempt for Wednesday was postponed due to a lack of enough moisture in the clouds. In an official statement, IIT Kanpur said that the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions. The institute also said that while favourable results were not produced, cloud seeding led to a measurable reduction of major pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10.

    NDMC double parking charges

    Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

    The move aimed at discouraging the users of private vehicles due to increased double parking charges for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.

    Also read: Panchkula’s air turns worst in country

    Further, the CAQM has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that remain non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards from November 1. As per the notification, non-BS VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter the city until October 31, 2026.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Delhi's AQI Remains In ‘poor’ Category, Major Locations Record ‘very Poor’ Air Amid GRAP 2 Measures
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes