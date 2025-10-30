Delhi's AQI remains in ‘poor’ category, major locations record ‘very poor’ air amid GRAP 2 measures

Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index of Delhi recorded at 366 as of 10 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. Major areas in the city saw ‘very poor’ air quality. New Delhi, India - Oct. 29, 2025: Mist sprayers sprinkling water to settle down dust particles and amid heavy smog and pollution, at Goptnath Sadar Bazar Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The overall 24-hour average AQI stood at 279 on Wednesday, 4 pm, as compared to 294 on Tuesday. These readings come despite of the cloud seeding trials conducted in the national capital.

On Monday, the AQI was 301, falling under the "very poor" category. Despite the improving overall air quality, the next few days will see the air quality fluctuate between the "poor" and "very poor" categories.

Here is the AQI of major areas in Delhi at 9 am, according to the data by CPCB