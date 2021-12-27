Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 331, yellow alert likely under Grap

Delhi reported 331 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest state health department's bulletin. The active Covid cases currently stand at 1,289, of which 692 are in home isolation.

With the case positivity rate rising to 0.68 per cent, the yellow alert of the graded action response plan (Grap) is likely to come into effect. The night curfew is set to kick in the national capital in view of rising cases of Covid-19, including the Omicron variant. The night curfew will remain in force from 11pm to 5am.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady uptick in fresh infections amid the spread of Omicron.

All markets, restaurants, bars and shops dealing with non-essential goods will be shut during the night curfew. A ceiling of 200 people has also been put in place for gatherings related to weddings.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order banning all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

