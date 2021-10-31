Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's markets abuzz with shoppers ahead of Diwali; Covid-19 norms flouted
india news

Delhi’s markets abuzz with shoppers ahead of Diwali; Covid-19 norms flouted

Scores of shoppers were seen at the popular street markets of Delhi as shopkeepers rejoiced, hoping for good sales this year.
People shop for the Diwali festival at the Sarojini Nagar market, in New Delhi.(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Hundreds of shoppers thronged the streets of popular markets in Delhi ahead of Diwali celebrations next week, flouting Covid-19 restrictions. Streetside markets including Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Sadar Bazar, among others, witnessed a huge footfall as people headed out on a shopping spree to buy gifts for friends and family, along with decorating items and new clothes for Diwali.

"It is natural to have crowds in the markets during festivals but proper arrangement should be made by the administration, which has not been done," a leader of Sadar Bazar market association told news agency ANI.

However, to shopkeepers who rely on these festivities to make big sales and cover for any losses round the year, the resurgence of customers is a welcome surprise compared to the lull of the past two years. "After 2 years, the market is witnessing such a footfall before Diwali. We're hoping for good sales this year," said a shopkeeper at south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market.

Similar crowds were seen at the Karol Bagh market as well. "Generally, people are following Covid-19 protocols in the market... We are having a better season than before. Sales are improving," Sanjeev Kapoor, general secretary of Vyapay Mandal, Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, told ANI.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday relaxed the coronavirus-infused restrictions in view of the festive season. According to the order, all authorised weekly markets in Delhi have been allowed to reopen from November 1.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has also declared a blanket ban on the sale, use and storage of firecrackers in the national capital. In a series of tweets, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the decision was made to keep a check on the deteriorating air quality levels in the city.

Delhi logged 45 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the total count to 14,39,870, while the active caseload stands at 348. No death due to coronavirus was reported for the 9th consecutive day in the city.

