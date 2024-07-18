 Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia due to technical snag | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia due to technical snag

PTI |
Jul 18, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia due to technical issue, passengers safe

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue, the airline said.

Representative Image: Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Russia
In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.

The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

"Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason," Air India said in the post.

"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.

Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.

Get Current Updates on India News

News / India News / Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia due to technical snag
