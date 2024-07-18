Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia due to technical snag
Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia due to technical issue, passengers safe
A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue, the airline said.
In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.
ALSO READ- Air India's A320neo aircraft with new cabin interiors enters service on Delhi-Bengaluru route
The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.
"Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason," Air India said in the post.
ALSO READ- Air India passenger refused all refreshments on flight. It led to his arrest at Delhi airport
"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.
Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.